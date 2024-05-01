“Today, we bid farewell to Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the esteemed companion of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as he departed our world. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the President of the UAE, the entire Al Nahyan family and to the Emirati people,” the Vice-President said in a post on his official X account.

“He left behind a legacy of achievements, reflecting his long years of dedication and service to his country. His sons continue to honour his legacy through their unwavering commitment to serving the nation. May Allah grant him mercy and place him in paradise. May Allah grant us patience and solace to endure this loss. We belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we shall return,” Sheikh Mohammed added.