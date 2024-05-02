Adverse weather conditions across the UAE impacted flight operations to and from Dubai, resulting in delays, diversions, and cancellations on May 2.

A Dubai International Airport (DXB) spokesperson confirmed a total of 13 flights were cancelled Thursday morning. Moreover, five inbound flights were diverted overnight.

“Dubai Airports confirms that due to unsettled weather conditions, five inbound flights were diverted overnight. Additionally, nine arrivals and four outbound flights were cancelled,” the spokesperson explained.

UAE carriers Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, and Air Arabia were impacted by the adverse weather conditions, resulting in delays, cancellations, and diversions. Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates has cancelled flights to several destinations including Istanbul, Nairobi, Cairo, Amman, Singapore and Johannesburg.

Emirates' sister concern flydubai was also forced to delay and cancel several departures from its home base in Dubai International, including those to Pakistan, Bahrain, Iran, and India. Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways' operations were also delayed.