Weather pattern across UAE

After heavy rains hit parts of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday, with some internal areas of Sharjah, like Khorfakkan recording light rain, the Met Office shared a heat map video, explaining the weather forecast for the country. According to the heat map, by 6am today, clouds are expected to be seen over the coastal parts of Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.



By 7am, most parts of the country, including Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain would see overcast skies. The cloud cover will increase until 10am, causing light to moderate showers in some areas. The situation should peak from 10am to noon across the entire country, according to the heat map. The cloud cover will decrease by 4pm over the coastal areas, and some eastern parts of the country like Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah will receive light to moderate rainfall. Tomorrow and on Saturday, some rainfall is expected in eastern and southern parts of the country, such as Al Ain and Fujairah.



Strong winds and rough seas: Expect strong winds at times, especially in the areas where clouds form, to cause dust storms and reduced visibility on roads. The NCM has warned motorists driving during this period to watch out for sudden drop in visibility. Sea conditions are expected to be moderate and rough, especially when cloudy, in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.