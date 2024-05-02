UAE authorities are well prepared to tackle the unstable weather conditions forecasted to affect the country on Thursday and Friday. The National Center of Meteorology has asked residents to follow safety measures during rainy conditions. Residents are also advised to watch out for adverse weather situations and avoid valleys and low-lying areas prone to flooding. Here are the latest updates from across the UAE.
UAE urges caution: Follow safety instructions
The National Center of Emergency Management and Crisis (NCEMA) encourages the public to strictly follow all instructions and guidelines issued by relevant authorities for the safety of lives and property.
Watch: Waterlogging hits Abu Dhabi streets after heavy rainfall
See: Waterlogging on the streets in some parts of Abu Dhabi as rains hit the UAE. Heavy rain and thunderstorms hit Abu Dhabi early on Thursday morning.
Dubai Police issue guidelines
Dubai Police issued guidelines, stating: "Let's work together to ensure everyone's safety during rainy weather conditions by following the necessary guidelines on the road, at work, and at home."
Sharjah medical fitness centers closed today
The Sharjah City Municipality announces the closure of medical fitness centers on Thursday, May 2, due to the weather conditions, out of its concern for the safety of the public.
Watch: Cloudy skies over Dubai this morning
Heavy cloud cover greeted parts of Dubai on Thursday morning. The NCM issued an amber alert across the country, indicating rain-bearing clouds had covered most areas.
Drivers alert: Jebel Ali hit by strong morning winds
Jebel Ali experienced strong winds early Thursday morning. Expect occasional strong winds, especially near cloud formations, which could cause reduce visibility on roads. The NCM warns motorists driving during this time to be cautious of reduced visibility.
Watch: Heavy rains and strong winds hit Sharjah early today
RTA prepares for unstable weather: Issues safety tips
The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is prepared to handle upcoming weather conditions and maintain smooth traffic flow. In a recent post on X, the RTA urged drivers to "adhere to the guidelines while driving your vehicle during the prevailing weather" for everyone's safety. They have also shared additional safety tips on their website for your reference.
Flying from Sharjah? Check early arrival times
Sharjah Airport advises travellers to arrive at the airport 3 hours before their departure time due to weather conditions and to check with the airline companies on their flight updates.
Watch out for revised speed limits on Abu Dhabi roads
1. Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Road: Speed Limit Reduced to 100 km/h on Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Road (Al Saja - Masakin).
2. Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Road: Speed Limit Reduced to 100 km/h on Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Road (Complex Bridges - Al Wathbah).
3. Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road: New 100 km/h Speed Limit on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road Sheikh Zayed Bridge - Al Bahyah).
4. Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road: Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road Speed Change: New Limit 100 km/h (Yas - Al Saadiyat).
5. Al Khaleej Al Arabi Road : Speed Limit Reduced to 100 km/h on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Road (Musaffah Bridge - Abu Dhabi).
6. Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road: Speed Limit Reduced to 100 Km/h on Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road (Al Mahawi - Al Sad)
By 7am, most parts of the country, including Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain would see overcast skies. The cloud cover will increase until 10am, causing light to moderate showers in some areas. The situation should peak from 10am to noon across the entire country, according to the heat map. The cloud cover will decrease by 4pm over the coastal areas, and some eastern parts of the country like Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah will receive light to moderate rainfall. Tomorrow and on Saturday, some rainfall is expected in eastern and southern parts of the country, such as Al Ain and Fujairah.
Strong winds and rough seas: Expect strong winds at times, especially in the areas where clouds form, to cause dust storms and reduced visibility on roads. The NCM has warned motorists driving during this period to watch out for sudden drop in visibility. Sea conditions are expected to be moderate and rough, especially when cloudy, in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Distance learning
Following an advisory by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), schools and colleges will be implementing distance learning today and tomorrow.
Work from home advised
Both government and private organisations have been urged to consider remote work. This, however, will not apply to those who are required to be physically present at work or be involved in potential response and recovery efforts.
Airport advisory
Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), have urged passengers to avoid delays due to possible road congestion, utilise smart apps for real-time traffic updates and consider using theDubai Metro. Emirates also advised passengers with travel plans today to arrive early. flydubai also advised passengers to allow extra time for their journey to DXB.
Dubai Metro timings extended
Dubai Metro operating hours have been extended from 12am to 5am. Trains will depart from Centrepoint Metro Station and will only stop at Emirates Metro Station, Airport Terminal 1, Airport Terminal 3 and GGICO stations.
Police advisory for bikers
Abu Dhabi Police have called upon delivery bike riders to avoid riding in volatile weather conditions.Police has called on delivery bicycle drivers to commit to the need to stop transportation and delivery services during volatile weather conditions.
Residents alerted
Dubai Municipality, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and other departments have alerted residents about various precautionary measures they should take amid unstable weather conditions. The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has shared its preparedness measures in ensuring the safety of infrastructure, roads and dams.