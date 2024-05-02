Abu Dhabi: The Jiu-Jitsu National Team has set sights on the inaugural Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship as the eighth Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship will begin from Friday at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi

The event to be held until May 8 is organised by the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

The youth Asian championship is applicable for athletes under 21, 18, and 16 years of age.

With over 1,500 competitors from across Asia, including male and female athletes, expected to participate in the week-long Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship spectacle, approximately 700 contenders will compete in the youth competitions, representing 25 countries.

The UAE national team will try to build upon their title-winning performances in the JJIF Youth World Championship in 2023.

The UAE national team will try to build upon their title-winning performances in the JJIF Youth World Championship in 2023. Image Credit: Supplied

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice-Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, expressed confidence in the team’s capabilities: “Our athletes are confident to deliver performances consistent with the UAE’s achievements over the years. With recent successes at the JJIF Youth World Championship in Kazakhstan and the inaugural Gulf Youth Games in the UAE, our team is well-prepared to uphold our legacy of excellence.

“The first Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship is an ideal platform to showcase the skills of our athletes. Hosting this event in Abu Dhabi for the second time in the last 3 years proves that the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s initiatives to promote the sport locally, regionally, and globally are yielding the intended results.”

Rigorous preparation

Ibrahim Al Hosani, coach of the youth national team, emphasised the team’s rigorous preparation: “We have been intensively preparing for weeks, culminating in a specialised training camp at Mubadala Arena. Our training programme has focused on ensuring both male and female players reach peak competitiveness, addressing technical, physical, and psychological aspects.

“The dedication and determination of our team members are commendable. I have full confidence in their abilities and believe they are well-equipped to clinch victory,” Al Hosani added.

Hamdan Al Dhaheri, a player for the U-16 national team, expressed gratitude for the support: “I feel proud to be part of this team and appreciate the limitless support from our visionary leadership, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, and our technical staff and coaches. Their support motivates us to work hard towards our goals.”

Dana Ali Albreiki, a competitor in the U-18 division, echoed the sentiment: “Our rigorous training programme has yielded desired results, evident in our enhanced fitness and strength levels. We are ready to showcase our best performance on the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship stage.”