Emirates Draw is back again with multiple prizes and a grand prize of Dh100 million.
To date, more than Dh27 million have been presented in prize money to over 19,000 winners since the organisation’s inception in September 2021.
The grand prize remains at Dh100 million until a single person or a group of people match all seven numbers correctly.
How to participate
Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing a Dh50 pencil that will support in planting coral polyps. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate draws. The first one is a raffle draw where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed to win Dh77,777 each.
In addition, all participants will be entered into a second draw with six prize categories, including a grand prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.