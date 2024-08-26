Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the National Search and Rescue Center, has successfully airlifted a woman who suffered serious injuries in a traffic accident with her family in the Sultanate of Oman.

After receiving initial treatment at Nizwa Hospital, the patient was transferred via air ambulance to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in the UAE for further medical care.

This operation is the fourth successful air ambulance mission and was carried out with the cooperation and support of the Omani authorities, assisting the UAE Embassy in Muscat in making this mission a success.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its appreciation for the role played by the Omani authorities in supporting this endeavor.