Abu Dhabi:
ANNOUNCED
Tuesday will be first day of Eid Al Fitr in the UAE, Gulf News has learnt. Saudi Arabia also anounced Tuesday as the first day of Shawwal. Monday is the 29th of Ramadan as per the Islamic calendar.
Private sector employees in UAE will enjoy days off until and including June 6 while public sector employees will resume work on June 9, Sunday.
Still in session
Iraq has declared Tuesday as the first day of Eid Al Fitr. The UAE moon-sighting committee is meeting now to formally declare the first day of Eid Al Fitr for residents here.
No announcement has been made as yet.
Sultan Bin Saeed Al Badi, Minister of Justice, issued a resolution forming setting up a moon-sighting committee to detect the beginning of the month of Shawwal, which will mark the end of Ramadan and start of Eid Al Fitr.
The committee are holding a meeting now, June 3 (29th Ramadan) at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. The moonsighting committee, chaired by Al Badi, includes senior judiciary officials, religious counselors and astronomical society members.
Eid Al Fitr is celebrated in the UAE with several fireworks displays and this year is no different. However, in 2019, Eid holidays for UAE residents will also feature the wedding parties of three sons of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai at the Dubai Palace. The men’s wedding reception will take place at 4pm on Thursday, June 6 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.