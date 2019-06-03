Here are the prayer timings in the different emirates of the UAE

This year, the public sector will enjoy Eid Al Fitr holidays from June 2 to June 9, while the private sector will enjoy a holiday from June 3 to June 6. These will be paid holidays for private and public sector employees. Eid Al Fitr occurs after the last day of Ramadan, on the first day of Shawwal.

The Eid Al Fitr prayers are called “Salat Al Eid” in Arabic. There is no audible call to prayer for the Eid prayers. Muslims will gather in a mosque or open space en masse and offer two units of prayer – called “Rakaat”. A sermon follows, which the imam asks for forgiveness, mercy, and peace for every being across the world.

Here are the Eid Al Fitr prayer timings across the UAE.

Abu Dhabi: 05.50am

Al Ain: 05.44am

Dubai: 05.45am

Sharjah: 05.44am

Ras Al Khaimah: 05.41am

Fujairah: 05.41am

Umm Al Quwain: 05.43am