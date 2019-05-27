Dubai and Abu Dhabi will kick off the daily fireworks display from the first day of Eid

While many have packed their bags for a week-long Eid Al Fitr vacation, those of you who choose to stay in the UAE for the festive period have a volley of entertaining activities to choose from, including three days of fireworks across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Abu Dhabi Fireworks

Those looking for a dazzling display in the night sky should go no further than Yas Island, which will feature three nights of fireworks during Eid Al Fitr week.

While the fireworks are free to see, places such as Cipriani Yas Island are hosting a special dining experience for the occasion, with views of the fireworks from the terrace. The menu is built on the concept of simple Italian food with classic dishes using seasonal, premium ingredients and produce, flown in directly from Italy.

Yas Marina is also offering views of the fireworks from a traditional dhow. Visitors can hop on a Captain Tony’s shared cruise and enjoy a tour around the Yas Marina waters, departing each night at 8.30pm. The cruise will last one hour and costs Dh100 per adult or Dh50 for kids between 6 and 12 years.

Details: Firework displays can be enjoyed daily during the Eid Al Fitr from 9pm.

Dubai Fireworks

What’s an Eid celebration without the fireworks? Similar to Abu Dhabi, Dubai will host fireworks across two days, starting on the first day of Eid.

Head over to La Mer at 9pm or Al Seef at 9.30pm for a fireworks show and tuck into some treats while you’ve got your eyes glued to the skies.

Dubai Festival City Mall will also host a special fireworks show on June 5 and 6, where Imagine, the water, lights and laser show has something special for Eid, with two shows a night.