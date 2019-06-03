Rainfall expected to form over eastern and southern parts of the UAE

Dubai: It may be summer but the weather is expected to be kind to UAE residents for Eid.

Even as the heat soars as we move towards peak summer months, weather conditions during Eid are expected to be relatively pleasant.

A five-day forecast issued by the National Centre of Meteorology brought with it news of partly cloudy conditions throughout the long Eid break. There was also a little surprise for rain-lovers - convective clouds may bring with them some rain on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in eastern and southern parts of the country.

How hot will it get?

Temperatures in June are expected to increase by 2-3 degrees celcius, according to NCM.

Most parts of the UAE will have highs in the low to mid-40s

