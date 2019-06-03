Written in calligraphy, the gold on cream combination is an elegant call for celebration

The Dubai Palace is all a-glitter and waiting to host what will be the highlight on the UAE’s calendar of events. Come Thursday, the palace will see the wedding parties of three sons of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Ahead of the reception on Thursday, Shaikh Mohammad will perform Eid prayers at Zabeel mosque and receive guests at Zabeel Palace.

The same week, the palace will see a stream of dignitaries, well-wishers and get-togethers for another happy occasion: the wedding reception. The men’s wedding reception will take place on Thursday June 6 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, at 4pm.

Gulf News got a look at the elegant calligraphy-decorated reception invite ahead of the big night. The request to gather is gilded with golden ink on a lavish cream envelope. It is a subtle, sophisticated call for celebration.

In keeping with Emirati tradition, which is called Melcha – a religious ceremony performed by an Islamic scholar attended only by family members and close friends – the three princes were married on May 15.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, 36, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, married Shaikha Shaikha Bint Saeed Bin Thani Al Maktoum.