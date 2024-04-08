Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Committee, said that the committee, after exhausting the sharia methods of sighting the crescent and making the necessary contacts with neighbouring countries, could not sight the Shawwal month crescent on Monday evening, and therefore declares that Tuesday, April 9, is the last day of Ramadan 1445, and that Wednesday, April 10, is the first day of Eid Al Fitr.