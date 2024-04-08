Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced that Wednesday, April 10, 2024, corresponding to 1st Shawwal, will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr.
According to the UAE Moon-Sighting Committee, tomorrow, Tuesday, April 9 will be the last day of Ramadan.
Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Committee, said that the committee, after exhausting the sharia methods of sighting the crescent and making the necessary contacts with neighbouring countries, could not sight the Shawwal month crescent on Monday evening, and therefore declares that Tuesday, April 9, is the last day of Ramadan 1445, and that Wednesday, April 10, is the first day of Eid Al Fitr.
The minister and members of the committee extended warm congratulations on the glorious occasion to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the Crown Princes.
They also congratulated the UAE people and Muslims across the world on the auspicious occasion.