The Dubai skyline. Authorities have urged residents to be as safe as possible during Eid Al Fitr celebrations. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: The end of Ramadan is around the corner, and it is set to be another Eid marked by COVID-19 precautions in the UAE.

So even though nearly 70 per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated against COVID-19 — specifically 69.89 per cent on May 4, authorities have urged residents to be as safe as possible during the celebrations, and to adhere to all regular COVID-19 preventive measures.

Celebrate with household

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has already advised residents to celebrate with members of their own households as much as possible, and to avoid family visits and gatherings.

Meeting the elderly

In addition, residents must maintain appropriate physical distance when in the presence of the elderly and those with chronic diseases, and also keep their masks on during the meeting.

Eidiya

Eidiya is also a special part of Eid. This time around however, these cash gifts — usually generously distributed to children and community workers — must not be shared. Electronic greeting and cash gifts should instead be the order of the day, the NCEMA has said. In addition, neighbours must avoid sharing presents and food during the holiday.

Safety outside the house

At the same time, amusement parks, restaurants and other entertainment and leisure venues are continuing to welcome families and friends over the break, with many offering special Eid discounts and offers. But as usual, visitors will have to continue wearing masks and maintain physical distance at these locations.