FIREWORKS ON YAS ISLAND: Taking place over three nights from the first day of Eid al-Fitr, Yas Island will livestream the vibrant fireworks, which will be set off from the Yas Bay waterfront for the first time. The best part is, each of the shows will last for five-minute, which is ages for a firework show. The events will also be broadcast on the Yas Island Instagram channel at 9pm each night, so everyone can enjoy the show, as gatherings are prohibited as part of the island’s precautionary measures for COVID-19. However, you can still book a table at the terrace of many of the waterfront restaurants there, so you can get front row seats to the experience.
CARINE: On Thursday, May 13, Carine welcomes friends, families and loved ones to enjoy a special Petit Déjeuner to celebrate the beginning of Eid. With Golf Club views and a temperature-controlled terrace, guests can indulge in an elegant French-Mediterranean breakfast alongside rich coffee, tea and fresh juices. Breakfast at Carine begins with a beautiful basket of homemade bread and pastries inspired by the Boulangerie in Northern France where Chef Izu met his wife, Carine. Guests can choose from a selection of Eggs cooked to preference topped with shavings of black truffle, a classic Eggs Benedict, as well as Scrambled Eggs with Smoked Salmon. Followed by Tartines of Avocado, Strawberry or Beetroot, all served with a homemade peach jam. End your breakfast with a signature Pain Perdu, a French toast served with berries, homemade jam and Chantilly cream, as well as Greek Yoghurt served with nuts and freshly made Waffles with chocolate sauce and Chantilly cream.
NRG DUBAI: Eid coincides with the fourth anniversary of the popular marina boutique gym. To celebrate the venue are offering 30 per cent off membership credits for any new joiners wanting to sign up across the Eid weekend. If you’re not sure on whether to sign up, the first class is completely free, with a great selection of classes on offer such as; Hiit, indoor cycling, KO8, BodyPump, Barre, Zumba, Lift and Bounce. A package of 16 classes will be Dh909 with a discount for Eid. There are also 30 per cent discounts on 24 class and 50 class packages. Location: The Walk, Dubai Marina
ATELIER M: Enjoy a set menu available in the evening from 6pm at Atelier M. This hidden gem on the top of Pier 7, has views overlooking the Marina and is the perfect date night spot, or dinner with friends. The menu includes sharing style starters, mains and desserts for just Dh199 per person. Dishes on the menu include; Dynamite shrimp tempura, Porcini risotto, miso marinated black cod and hot chocolate fondant.
DREAMWORKS AND RADISSON RED: Dreamworks recently opened their newest venue at Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis, and the two have teamed up to offer a deal for those looking to stay local and chill this EID. Guests can book a 90-minute body treatment including massage and scrub for a discounted price of Dh249 and gain free pool access at RED Roof, the hotel's rooftop pool and bar. The offer is available from May 11 to 16.
BELLA: A two-hour special lunch set package available between 12pm to 4pm (guests can pick their slot). The dishes on the menu are a selection of the most popular dishes from Bella’s a la carte menu. Guests are invited to enjoy an Italian feast to celebrate the holiday. Stand out dishes include Calamari E Gamberi, Branzino in Crosta Di Patata and Risotto Funghi. Dessert includes Bomba.
BLACK TAP: Black Tap, the New York-style burger joint launches its special Eid menu from May 11 in all venues across the UAE. Over the Eid holiday, Black Tap will be offering juicy burgers and crunchy hot wings to celebrate with family and friends. Demolish the Nashville Hot Wings with scatterings of scallions, the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich with creamy buttermilk-dill coleslaw to tame those tastebuds and the Juicy Lucy Burger, perfect for those wanting an extra bit of bite to their burger. Don’t let guilt get in the way this Eid, as treating yourself should be part of your daily routine over the holidays. Avaliable in limited daily quantities until May 22.
DUBAI FESTIVAL CITY: Dubai Festival City Mall’s Eid Al Fitr celebrations will allow families to meet characters from Paw Patrol plus be in with a chance of winning a 2020 model Dodge Charger car when they spend Dh250 or more at any store from May 6 to 15 .
THE BAY: Gather your family and friends for Eid at the beachside brasserie, The Bay, enjoying a scenic view of the Arabian Gulf and the sound of waves on the shore. The restaurant is celebrating with an assortment of delicious Arabic dishes, served in a buffet setting, and guests can choose to enhance their experience with an array of refreshing drinks. The Bay promises to offer the perfect location for a memorable Eid celebration. Prices start at Dh300 per person with soft beverages and Dh495 per person with house beverages.
THE PANGOLIN: Enjoy a lazy Friday lunch in a true hidden gem. The Pangolin’s newest addition to the weekly event schedule is Lazy afternoons with Betty. Between 12pm and 8pm, Betty (the BBQ!), will be fired up and cooking delicious meats including, beef and three veg skewers, coal-roasted sea bream with lemon butter and herb sauce and open fire-roasted oysters. Guests are invited to come down between 12pm and 8pm and enjoy three hours of their chosen time slot, from Dh450 for premium beverages, Dh350 including house beverages, Dh250 including soft beverages. Lazy Afternoon’s with Betty is all about downtime, so the sharing style food is brought directly to the table, to devour at the leisure of guests.
AL NAFOORAH: The Lebanese restaurant offers a true taste of Lebanon’ with an Eid celebration feast served to the table for lunch and dinner with live cooking stations and signature beverages priced at Dh195 per person and Dh95 per child from the first day of Eid until May 15 from 12pm – 4pm and 7pm – 9pm. Shisha is also available.
TASCA BY JOSÉ AVILLEZ: Tasca celebrates Eid with an authentic yet innovative Portuguese lunch, full of the freshest and finest flavours, accompanied by uninterrupted ocean views and soothing tunes playing in the background. The special menu means dishes are continuously brought to the table to be sampled and shared with family and friends. Guests can look forward to feasting on an array of Portuguese favourites including a variety of seafood, flavoursome grilled meats, and decadent desserts. The menu is best enjoyed with a refreshingly fruity sangria and an assortment of signature drinks which perfectly complement the alfresco dining experience. Dh350 per person with soft beverages and Dh450 per person with house beverages.
MALL OF THE EMITRATES: Mall of the Emirates and Ripe Market will host the Dar Al Hai market during Eid, offering unique shopping opportunities for fashion accessories, home décor, games, Arabic sweets and more. There will also be a customization stand by THATconcept Shop, exhibition stalls and a vintage corner until 15 May.
NETSU: This Eid, guests will have the opportunity to experience Netsu for lunch. Showcasing the traditional Japanese cooking technique of Warayaki – straw fire cooking – Netsu serves a tantalising menu of Warayaki style grills, sushi and sashimi platters, and other Japanese style dishes, complemented by stunning interiors and a sophisticated atmosphere. Netsu is the perfect destination to try something new this Eid.
TIPSY LION: Just in time for Eid, the Tipsy Lion will re-open on Wednesday, May 12. To really get things back into full swing at the British-style pub and restaurant, the team are offering all customers Happy Week from 12 to 18 May, providing the dining and drinks Happy Hour menu all day every day. Dishes on the Happy Week menu include Smoked Guacamole Dh35, Nashville hot chicken sandwich Dh40, The ‘It’s possible’ vegan burger Dh40 and the famous butter chicken pie Dh50. Drinks include; house grape, hops and more from Dh27. Located on the 8th floor Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Tipsy Lion still contains the same cheeky charm as before but elevated. Using the downtime to brush up on its skills, food and service, the best new venue in the city is even better.
PUNJAB GRILL: Abu Dhabi’s Punjab Grill has launched a special three-course Eid menu to celebrate the holidays. The fine-dining Indian restaurant, located at the Venetian Village in Abu Dhabi, is offering an elaborate menu that features Kaleji Curry, Kheemay ki Lukhmi, Roghani Naan, and Dal ka Shorba, while for mains, Mutton Biryani, Gosht ka Korma, and Samak Kebab, for desserts there’s Umm Ali, Shir Qorma and Malpua Rabri. The three-course festive menu is priced at Dh250 per person inclusive of soft beverages and will be available throughout the Eid holidays.
CITY CENTRE DEIRA: Families visiting City Centre Deira can win a new Eid outfit with Centrepoint’s great giveaway. Shoppers and diners who visit Food Central in the mall can take part in a fun quiz, with gift vouchers to pick out new outfits from Centrepoint up for grabs. The quiz will be held from around 6pm to 9pm each day of the Eid break.
HOTEL CARTAGENA: This Eid-Al-Fitr find a forgotten world of bohemian nostalgia and decadent hospitality. Hotel Cartagena team has created a Eid feast which features calabaza, black bean and avocado hummas with pitta and root chips; roasted beet salad and piquant lentil soup flavoured with beef chorizo and finished with lime crème frâiche, homemade empanadas stuffed with mushroom and cheese, maduros (fried sweet plantain) and sofrito. Mains include a choice of Hotel Cartagena’s Lamb Chueltón or T-Bone served pink alongside a sweet glazed rocoto puree, or grilled fish of the day marinated in lemon and parsley and served with a salsa verde. Desserts include tropical fruit and homemade sorbet and Hotel Cartagena’s famous Tres Lechês. Hotel Cartagena’s sunset Eid menu is priced at Dh199 per person and available from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. An unlimited two-hour beverage package is also available at an extra Dh175 per person.
AL HAI: Al Hai, a dynamic and illuminating experience that takes visitors on a journey through a series of light installations inspired by the layout and landmarks of Emirati neighbourhoods, will return for Eid Al Fitr. Located at Last Exit in Al Khawaneej from 13 to 15 May, visitors will be able to explore a stunning collection of light displays that create unique and intriguing boundaries representing domestic and architectural events. Open daily to families and art fans, Al Hai’s lights will be switched on at 7pm each evening.
TRATTORIA: Trattoria is offering a special dish of roasted leg of lamb for Eid, served with delicious sides and sauces, including baked baby potatoes, honey glazed carrots, Tuscan Panzanella salad, butter-baked garlic heads, creamy mushroom sauce, and more. The limited-edition meal feeds four people and is served on a trolley and sliced in front of the guests for a special table-side experience. Priced at Dh495, the roast leg of lamb is available for dine-in from the first day of Eid until May 15 .
RETAIL OFFERS: Shop for the perfect Eid Al Fitr gift with a super selection of retail offers at some of Dubai’s biggest and best malls and brand-name stores. From May 12 to 15, customers at perfume specialists Ajmal’s outlets around the city can enjoy savings of 25 to 50 per cent, 50 per cent off at branches of Arabian Oud and 25 to 75 per cent off at V Perfumes. Jewellery lovers can shop for great deals at both Zen Diamond and Jawhara Jewellery stores with 50 per cent off selected items, while customers will receive Dh100 off purchases of Dh500 or more at branches of Seddiqi & Sons. Homeware specialists Crate & Barrel will reduce prices on selected items by 40 per cent, Western Furniture will have a 25 to 75 per cent off deal while Bloomingdale’s Home will slash 30 per cent off selected items. Shoppers at fashion store Hollister will find Buy One, Get the Other Half Price deals from May 13 to 15, Gant stores will host savings of 25 to 75 per cent off from May 12 to 15. Launched exclusively for the Eid Al Fitr holidays, Shoemart stores in Dubai will present the brand’s debut capsule footwear collection.
SIKKA CAFÉ: Guests at Sikka Café, the homegrown, concept serving Emirati, Arabic, Indian and Persian cuisine, can take advantage of a special three-course menu available from the first day of Eid until May 15 for Dh95 per person, shared between a minimum of two people. The menu features Sikka’s signature salad of beetroot, fresh fruits, cherry tomatoes, baby Rocca leaves and cheese; traditional hummus; falafel and chicken liver for starters, followed by the main course of mixed grill and lamb machbous; and finished with a dessert of legaimat and katayaf cheesecake.
MEDI TERRA: In celebration of Eid al-Fitr, waterfront Medi Terra invites guests to enjoy all-you-can-eat pizza, including a soft beverage for just Dh99 per adult, and Dh49 per child. From the pizza oven, diners can select from tempting options including the signature Medi Terra pizza topped with a feta and mozzarella mix, Kalamata olives, mushrooms and bell peppers, and a smoky BBQ pizza with chicken strips, mozzarella and BBQ sauce. Also on the menu is truffle pizza with mushroom duxelle, frisse, truffle pesto, pine nuts and mozzarella, and delicious option for the cheese lovers – a creamy burrata-topped pizza combined with mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and veal bacon. Other options include the classic Margherita with Roma tomatoes, and a vegetarian-friendly pizza with butternut squash, asparagus, beetroot and zucchini. The all-you-can-eat pizza offer is valid for the duration of Eid al-Fitr.
BABAJI: The Turkish restaurant in the heart of City Walk, Babaji, is offering a limited-edition ‘Serpme Breakfast’. The traditional full Turkish breakfast spread comprises a number of different small dishes, highlighting the great variety of Turkish cuisine. Available from 11am to 3pm between May 12 to 15 for Dh89 for two, the ‘Serpme Breakfast’ includes grilled sucuk sausage, cheese platter, sigara boregi (fried cheese rolls), tomatoes and cucumber, mixed olives, butter and olive oil, honey and kaymak, tahin pekmez (Turkish tahini and molasses spread), a variety of jams and more, served with fresh bread for the ultimate breakfast feast.
CIPRIANI DOLCI: Cacao by Cipriani offers a selection of fashion-forward gift items, like moulded chocolate handbags in several sizes and designs, platform stilettos, adorable teddy bears and hearts that are perfect and rare gifts for Eid Al-Fitr. The Maître Chocolatiers come straight from Italy and the classic chocolates are created with great attention to detail. Indulge this Eid with Cacao by Cipriani, now available at Cipriani Dolci located at the gates of the Fashion Avenue in The Dubai Mall. Prices range from Dh205 to Dh485.
BUTCHA: The Turkish-born steakhouse and butcher shop built for meat lovers, Butcha, is serving up a special sharing menu ideal for two to three people. Available from the first day of Eid until 15 May, the menu of three sharing courses and a beverage pitcher is priced at Dh395 for two. Starting with Butcha’s signature salad, made of Tulum cheese, mixed leaves, cherry tomatoes, walnuts and pomegranate molasses, diners can then sample the main dish of a whole lamb shoulder which is cut tableside, served with traditional rice, French fries and seasonal vegetables, finishing with a dessert of baklava. The sharing menu also includes a pitcher of homemade ayran as well as unlimited Turkish tea.
PIERCHIC: The Dubai institution floating over the water is offering a signature coastal Italian menu by Chef Beatrice Segoni. The signature four-course menu is priced at Dh400 per person. Eid lunch takes place from 1pm to 3pm on May 14 and 15.
FEEL GOOD TEA CO: Feel Good Tea Co., the Emirati-owned unconventional online tea company, has launched a special Eid gift box collection for residents to send to their loved ones. Tea drinkers have plenty of choice with gifting options on offer during Eid. Choose from The ‘Discovery Box’, priced at Dh129 and supplied in a gold print box to celebrate Eid Al Fitr, with 15 different teas including Extra Battery, Rooiboost, Turmeric Glow, Moroccan Mint, and more; or The ‘Magic Box’, priced at Dh249, perfect for families, featuring 18 varieties of high-grade quality teas with diverse flavours including Ocean Blue, White Tea, Hunnan Green Tea and more. All Feel Good Tea Co. Eid gift boxes feature teas packaged in unique ‘tea pods’, or little tea tubes, so customers experience new rituals of drinking tea. The chosen tea is then poured into a teabag, infused, and enjoyed. The boxes can be personalised and customised by names or special messages for an additional fee.
RITZ CARLTON RAS AL KHAIMAH: Guests seeking a memorable family celebration this Eid are urged to visit the luxury haven to enjoy a feast featuring Middle Eastern favourites from an assorted selection of Mezzeh, to lamb ouzi and Arabic mix grill. The meal ends on with a cheese kunafa and dates luqaimat. A vegan menu is also available with vegetable tajin, grilled tofu tikka and beyond meatballs. Vegan dessert options include chocolate raspberry cake and black tea Brulee. The Eid menu is priced at Dh265 per person for a three-course menu
THE PALMERY: The surroundings and views over Burj Al Arab Jumeirah provide an ideal backdrop for a family-friendly Eid buffet with traditional and international flair. Eid dinner is priced at Dh320 per person and is available from May 13 to 15.
LOTSA! LAZY CAKE: With the festive season of Eid Al Fitr fast approaching Lotsa! Lazy Cake has launched a striking new sleeve and Eid only Kiddie Eidiya box for kids to mark the occasion. Each Eid box wishes you an Eid Mubarak and is adorned with festive gold and lilac traditional Arabic design. This year the makers of lazy cakes have created mini Lazy Cake boxes that can be gifted to kids to mark the glorious occasion. Each mini gifting box comes with a small yellow envelope appropriately made for putting a well-deserved Eidiyah for the little ones. Priced at Dh150, the Eid Mubarak Party Lotsa! Lazy Cake box includes 36 slices of delicious lazy cakes that include bite-sized chocolate fudge flavours like the Salted Caramel Peanut, Lotus Fudge, Nutella and Hazelnut Crunch. The mini boxes include kids favourite flavours, Oreo Cookies & Cream and Three Chocolate Fudge S’mores can be ordered for Dh39 are also a perfect gift to go along with the eidiyah for the kids.
RAFFLES DUBAI: Celebrate this Eid over a traditional feast with family and friends at Azur restaurant in Raffles Dubai. Indulge in a selection of hot and cold mezzes and a Raffles Grill Platter to share, including Shish Tawouk, Shish Kebab, Lamb Chops, Lamb Kofta, Jumbo Prawns, Calamari and Salmon Fillet. Satisfy your sweet tooth with delectable freshly hand-crafted desserts by Raffles’ Arabic chefs such as Znoud Al Sit, Katayef Assafiri and Umm Ali. While parents enjoy the delicious spread, the little ones will have a blast at the outdoor kid’s playground area in Raffles Garden or choose to watch a movie. The family-style feast can be enjoyed at Azur between 1pm to 4pm from Thursday, May 13 until Saturday, May 15 and is priced at Dh225 per person, including soft beverages.
LA FABBRICA ITALIANA: UAE’s first focacceria La Fabbrica Italiana is launching their Lunch Menu ‘Pranzo’ this starting this Eid! Starting the very first day of Eid and becoming a permanent feature of La Fabbrica Italiana’s menu, the Pranzo Menu is a hassle-free, authentic Italian experience. Pranzo translates to ‘Lunch’ in Italian and Pranzo at La Fabbrica will be available from 12pm to 3pm between Sundays and Thursdays. Walk-in customers will be able to choose a combo from a variety of options based on what they’re feeling they need as a pick me up in the middle of the day. From the Original Tiramisu and coffee to a power-packed salad and focaccia, La Fabbrica Italiana offers four different combo meals during the hottest time of the day. Be sure to stop by for an authentic Italian treat that won’t break the bank.
RADISSON RED: Shisha at RED Roof has arrived at the rooftop bar. Radisson RED have partnered with Dahookah to bring a premium experience to RED roof. To celebrate the launch, guests can enjoy complimentary use of the pool when they buy a traditional shisha for Dh89. Take in the sunset at the chilled rooftop bar or cool off at the pool. Available daily at RED Roof.
BOL GAPPA: Available from May 11 onwards, the Eid special menu at Bol Gappa consists of Dates Milk Shake, Paneer Sufiana Tikka, Chicken Boti Kebab, Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani, Mutton Awadhi Biryani and much more. Finish the meal with select Eid special desserts Nawabi Halwa and Semiya Piyasam. Eid special menu has been curated by Hricha Saraf, Managing Partner at Bol Gappa to welcome families to enjoy the traditional recipes in a fun and light-hearted ambience at Bol Gappa. Prices start at Dh17 onwards
FARZI CAFE: The team at the exciting modern Indian bistro is offering 15 per cent off their brand-new breakfast this Eid. Expect dishes such as the #Farzified Shakshuka is perfect for those that want their morning meal to nod to the Middle East and there’s a selection of Indian-style wraps with a twist such as chicken tikka, cottage cheese and pepper and scramble egg paratha. While sugar-lovers can eat the “Sweet Dreams Are Made Of These” section including fluffy brioche French toast and golden pancakes piled with innovative toppings. Enjoy 15 per cent off Farzi Café’s new breakfast menu daily at Farzi Café Mall of the Emirates till 15th May from 9am to 12pm.
TRAITEUR: Launching on Friday, May 14, Traiteur Summer Edition promises a dining experience that serves up an array of gastronomic delights, in the wonderfully elegant surroundings of Brasserie Du Park. It will boast the same culinary excellence as the iconic Traiteur Brunch with a flavoursome slew of delicious dishes served right to the table. Signature dishes include Kaluga Caviar, Chilled and Hot Seafood Platter and Meat Platter. The soft package is priced at Dh375, while house beverage package is priced at Dh550 per person.
SOFITEL DUBAI DOWNTOWN: Sofitel Dubai Downtown is hosting a Eid brunch at its international restaurant, Les Cuisines. Guests of all ages are welcome to indulge in the spirit of Eid and a selection of Arabian and international dishes. Eid brunch takes place from 1pm to 4pm for the first two days of Eid, priced at Dh189 for soft drinks, Dh289 for house beverages.
ACCENTS: Accents Restaurant & Terrace on Thursday, May 13 and 14, ideal for celebrating with families, friends and loved ones. The Eid offering showcases a spread showcasing Mediterranean, Arabic and Indian cuisine, speciality seafood and meat with a special selection of Middle Eastern favourites accompanied by multiple live cooking stations. Highlights of the sweets display include classic desserts infusion with French pastries, such as crème brulèe, and cheesecake. The dinner will be hosted on Thursday, May 13 from 7pm until 10pm and lunch will be hosted on Friday, the May 14 of from 1pm up until 4pm. It is priced at Dh195 per person inclusive of soft drinks, Dh285 per person inclusive of house beverages.
PARLOUR BOUTIQUE: The French restaurant, has created two limited edition Eid trays priced at Dh380 each or Dh750 for two for you to enjoy with your loved ones. Parlour Boutique offers a choice of a savoury tray and the dessert trays which are homemade and come freshly prepared straight from the chef’s kitchen to your table. Keeping in mind how popular these trays are when hosting guests during this celebration, the restaurant will be offering to refill each tray for the next day for a reduced price of Dh350.
SUGARGRAM: Sugargram, has created something special this Eid. The Sugargram Eid bite-size cupcake box is priced at Dh125 and is sure to be a treat to more senses than one! The bite-size goodies from Itty Bitty Cupcake City come packed in a box with a pop-out window that wishes you Eid Mubarak like no other. Celebrate Eid by exchanging sweet treats from Sugargram, made with love to be shared with close friends and family.
