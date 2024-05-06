Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, said: “The generous grant from His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah not only supports publishers commercially and knowledge seekers in the UAE and Sharjah, educationally, but embodies a profound message. The initiative underlines Sharjah’s belief that the realisation of both our present and future goals are dependent on how successfully we are able to foster an appreciation of books, knowledge and learning in our younger generations. The roots of development and our envisioned cultural growth are firmly secured in our libraries.”