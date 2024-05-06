Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the allocation of Dh2.5 million for buying latest titles from participating publishers and booksellers at the ongoing Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF), for Sharjah Public Library.
The annual grant is awarded to this Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) event to further the vision of Sheikh Sultan to support the regional and global book industries, continually improve Sharjah’s offerings to readers, students, researchers and academics and general knowledge seekers in the UAE.
Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, said: “The generous grant from His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah not only supports publishers commercially and knowledge seekers in the UAE and Sharjah, educationally, but embodies a profound message. The initiative underlines Sharjah’s belief that the realisation of both our present and future goals are dependent on how successfully we are able to foster an appreciation of books, knowledge and learning in our younger generations. The roots of development and our envisioned cultural growth are firmly secured in our libraries.”
She added: “Ensuring that ample sources of learning and intellectual development are easily accessible to all, particularly our children, is fundamental to Sharjah’s developmental vision. Consequently, the emirate launches programmes and pours effort into making books available to everyone.
“These books form the foundation of our dialogues across cultures and civilisations. Year after year, we witness the tangible outcomes of these initiatives in Sharjah—through our developmental projects, a well-informed community, a robust cultural fabric, enduring values, and our ongoing call for everyone to join us in shaping a vibrant present and forging a promising future.”