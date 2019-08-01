At the end of the Haj, Muslims throughout the world celebrate Eid Al Adha

File image: Residents after prayers at Al Noor Mosque in Sharjah. Image Credit: Atiq ur Rehman/Gulf News

Dubai: The moon-sighting committee of the UAE confirmed late on Thursday that Eid Al Adha would be celebrated on August 11.

Arafat Day falls on the 9th day of Islamic month Dhu Al Hijja according to Hijri or Islamic calendar, while the 10th day of the month is considered the first day of Eid celebrations.

Earlier on Thursday, authorities in Saudi Arabia had urged Muslims throughout the kingdom to participate in the moon-sighting. If the moon had not been sighted on Thursday, Eid would fallen on August 12 on the Gregorian calendar.

Long weekend ahead

For UAE residents this announcement could mean a total of five days off. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) confirmed previously that the Eid Al Adha holidays, including Arafat Day, for the private and public sector in the UAE will be observed on the 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th of Dhu Al Hijja 1440.

Arafat day, being on Saturday, August 10 (9 Dhu Al Hijja), falls right after Friday - a day off for working residents in the country.

Given that 10,11 and 12 Dhu Al Hijja will also be off for private and public sector employees, according to the unified holiday calendar released by FAHR, residents are up for a very long weekend starting from August 9 to 13 (Friday through Tuesday). Work would resume on Wednesday, August 14.