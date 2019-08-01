If the crescent moon is not detected on Thursday, then Eid Al Adha will fall on August 12

The sighting of the moon will determine when the Islamic month of Dhu Al Hijja begins. Image Credit: Thinkstock

Dubai: Authorities in Saudi Arabia have urged all Muslims throughout the kingdom to participate in the moon-sighting scheduled tonight.

If sighted, the crescent moon will mark the beginning of the month of Dhu Al Hijja, which is the last month on the Islamic calendar.

The 12 months of the Hijri calendar include:

Muharram Safar Rabi Al Awwal Rabi Al Thani Jumada Al Ula Jumada Al Akhira Rajab Sha’aban Ramadan Shawwal Dhu Al Qa’da Dhu Al Hijja

In a statement issued to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia said: “The Supreme Court requests those who see [the new moon] with the naked eye or through binoculars to inform the nearest court to record his testimony.”

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) confirmed previously that the Eid Al Adha holidays, including Arafat Day, for the private and public sector in the UAE will be observed on the 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th of Dhu Al Hijja 1440.

Arafat Day is on the 9th of Dhu Al Hijja, while Eid Al Adha (Festival of Sacrifice) is celebrated by all Muslims on the 10th day.