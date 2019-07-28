Long weekend seen from Saturday, August 10 to Tuesday, August 13

File photo: Muslim devotees perform Eid Al Adha prayers in Sharjah. Image Credit: Gulf News / Devadasan kP

Highlights Two leading meteorologists predict Eid Al Adha like to fall on August 11

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced Eid Al Adha holidays for the private and public sectors in the UAE

Arafat Day will be observed on 9 Dhu Al Hijjah 1440 and Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on 10, 11, and 12 of the Islamic month, says FAHR

The private sector will also benefit from the four-day holiday in August, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation

Dubai: Two leading astronomers have predicted that Eid Al Adha is most likely to fall on August 11.

Based on scientific calculations of Mohammed Shawkat Odeh, director of the International Astronomy Centre in Abu Dhabi, Eid Al Adha ("Festival of the Sacrifice”) is likely to fall on Saturday, August 11.

Residents can then look forward to a long weekend break from Saturday, August 10 to Tuesday August 13.

Odeh's calculation was affirmed on Saturday by Kuwaiti astronomer and historian Adel Al Saadoun, who said that Eid Al Adha will fall on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Al Saadoun told the Kuwait News Agency KUNA that the first of Dhul Hijja month will be on Friday, August 2, and standing on Mount Arafat will be on Saturday, August 10.

Eid Al-Adha, also called the “Festival of the Sacrifice”, is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year.