Dubai: Zayed University and Al Ghurair Foundation for Education announced that more than 2,500 Emirati students have been enrolled in online programmes to equip them better for the workplace, as the two entities mark World Youth Skills Day, celebrated today — July 15.
The two entities celebrated the achievement, after marking the second anniversary of their successful partnership, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding in 2020 to help young people with their education and early employment journeys. Today, the two entities stressed Zayed University students’ readiness to enrol in the Foundation’s TechUp platform after the recent expansion of their partnership. The two organisations had initially focused on the award-winning Al Ghurair Young Thinkers Programme, a breakthrough online education and career readiness platform.
TechUp is dedicated to training Emirati youth in diverse levels of digital fluency and in-demand skills enabling them to become the UAE’s future leaders and entrepreneurs across the nation’s thriving tech sector.
‘Creating graduates fit and ready for the future’
Professor Clayton MacKenzie, Zayed University’s provost and chief academic officer, said on the occasion: “Our partnership with Al Ghurair Foundation for Education is a key component of Zayed University’s commitment to creating graduates who are fit and ready for the future. We are all increasingly aware of the importance of digital skills across the board. I encourage Zayed University students to take the opportunity to participate in programmes such as TechUp, and for all young Emiratis to focus on their digital literacy. The demand for digital skills will continue to grow exponentially in the decades ahead.”
Upskilling young Emiratis
Dr Sonia Ben Jafaar, chief executive of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education, said: “The synergy between our two organisations means that the relationship between Zayed University and the foundation continues to go from strength to strength.
"Despite the global challenges of the past few years, we have been able to maintain our focus on upskilling young Emiratis and this will only accelerate now through our TechUp initiative. In less than four months since its launch across the UAE, we have enrolled more than 2,000 youth eager to learn and 215 have earned their first certificate.”