If conducting long-term research, tackling challenging problems, and meticulously documenting results appeals to you, then consider these science fields when you are in college. We've provided a little more detail about these careers so you can get a better understanding of which science career might be best fro you.

Biologist: Biologists study living organisms and how they interact within certain environments. Biologists study macro and microorganisms -- the field is diverse and encompasses everything from large systems to molecular level discovery. Subfields of biology include microbiology, molecular biology, and genomics.

Biomedical Engineer: Biomedical Engineering combines medicine and biology to improve healthcare, by offering innovative ways to diagnose, and monitor patients. It also helps to design new therapies for patient treatment.

Chemist: Chemistry is the study of chemical elements and their compounds. The job of a chemist is to research the properties of these elements, how they are structured, and how they react to one another. Chemistry bridges other sciences, like natural science, geology, physics, and as previously mentioned, biology.

Geologist: Geologists study the Earth and the natural particles that are part of the earth. Geologists stand at the precipice of discovery, informing the world of old civilizations and their relationships to newer ones.

Nuclear Engineer: Nuclear Engineering focuses on the processes of fission (breaking down) and fusion (combing). It is an essential science, commonly used in nuclear power plants, and food production. It is also used to make medical diagnostic equipment and nuclear weapons.

Physicist: Physics is the science that focuses on matter and energy and therefore interacts with the fields of mechanics, electrical engineering, acoustics and more.

Research & Development: All science fields require research and development. For this reason, research and development jobs continue to be in demand. This field of science allows for the creation of new scientific products and practices while also providing innovation, and improvement measurements for existing products and practices. Common jobs in the research and development category include Clinical Research Scientist, Research Analyst, and Development Engineer.

Technical Writer: Technical Writing is a communications job that requires a firm background in science. This job is common in medicine, engineering and computer science and involves writing documents, reports, and publications on technical topics.