During the meeting in Seoul, Sheikh Mohamed heard from students about their academic specialisations and progress, engaging in friendly conversation. He encouraged them to persevere and excel in their studies to contribute to the UAE’s development through the knowledge and skills they acquire.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his pleasure at meeting the students and following up on their wellbeing, affirming that all Emirati students, whether at home or abroad, are of great importance to the UAE leadership, which spares no effort in providing the necessary resources to help them achieve their educational goals and attain academic advancement, thereby fulfilling the nation’s aspirations.

The President emphasised that students play a crucial role in the future of UAE-Korea relations, highlighting the UAE’s keen interest in learning from the Republic of Korea’s pioneering developmental experience and strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership across various sectors. He also noted that there are ambitious plans to further enhance these relations in the future.

Sheikh Mohamed added that the Korean people will experience the UAE through Emirati students, who embody its values, culture, and global standing. He also encouraged them to learn about Korean culture to become cultural bridges between the two peoples, thereby enhancing bilateral ties and showcasing the development and progress of the UAE.

The President wished the students success in their studies, expressing hope that they will contribute to the UAE’s developmental journey by leveraging the knowledge and experiences they gain.