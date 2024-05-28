Seoul: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday met with two business delegations comprising major Korean companies and entrepreneurs as part of his state visit to the Republic of Korea.

His Highness engaged in conversation with the Korean delegations about the growth of their companies and listened to them discuss the various industries in which they are involved, the innovative ideas and products they offer, and the key challenges they face.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed discussed the growing economic, investment, and trade relations between the UAE and the Republic of Korea. He emphasised the role of companies and the business community in both countries in enhancing these ties, particularly through joint projects and investments.

SEOUL: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan(5th R), stands for a photograph with leaders of the Korean business community, after a meeting at the Lotte Hotel, during a state visit to the Republic of Korea. Seen with Cho Hyun-joon, Chairman of Hyosung Group (R), Huh Tae-soo, Chairman of GS Group (2nd R), Chung Ki-sun, President and CEO of HD Hyundai Group (3rd R), Koo Bon-sang, Chairman of LIG Nex1 (4th R), Dr Lee Jae-yong, Chairman of Samsung Group (6th R), Kim Dong-kwan, Vice Chairman of Hanwha Group (7th R), Chung Eui-sun, Executive Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group (8th R), Chey Tae-won, Chairman of SK Group (9th R) and Lee Jae-hyun, Chairman of CJ Group (L). Image Credit: Rashed Al Mansoori / UAE Presidential Court

He noted that the UAE is keen to attract investments by providing a supportive environment through robust infrastructure and favourable regulations. He added that the UAE’s geographical location makes it a commercial gateway to the Middle East.

His Highness emphasised that the agreements to be signed between the UAE and the Republic of Korea during the visit will pave the way for additional opportunities for companies and entrepreneurs in both countries to collaborate and invest, heralding a new era in economic relations.

SEOUL: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R), speaks with Lee Joon-pyo, CEO and Managing Partner of SoftBank Ventures Asia (L), at a meeting with leaders of Korean SMEs (small medium enterprises), during a state visit to the Republic of Korea. Image Credit: Rashed Al Mansoori / UAE Presidential Court

Strengthening cooperation

For their part, the Korean business leaders and executives expressed their pleasure at meeting His Highness the President, emphasising their interest in investing and working in the UAE and strengthening cooperation with their counterparts in the UAE. They recognised the UAE’s impressive development and the variety of investment opportunities it presents, noting the significance of His Highness’ visit to the Republic of Korea for the future of economic relations between the two countries.