Dubai: A three-kilometre walk that aims to raise awareness about the importance of providing underprivileged children with access to quality education, will mark the 10th anniversary celebrations of Dubai Cares.
Being held on Friday (February 15), the walk will begin from Gate Two of Dubai Creek Park.
The charity group has invited members of the UAE community to participate in large numbers to walk 4,000 steps in solidarity with millions of children in developing countries who walk long distances every day to go to school.
According to Dubai Cares, the Walk for Education 2019 represents an important milestone in the history of the event, reaffirming the importance of providing quality education to children in developing countries.
The carnival-themed event will be complemented by a family-friendly line-up of entertainment at the park in addition to a host of fun activities.
Participants can register by paying just Dh30, which will be donated to Dubai Cares’ educational programmes. Registration can either be done online through Virgin Megastore Tickets or on the day before 7.30am. The walk will start at 9am.