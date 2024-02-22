Ridley College is a prestigious boarding school in Canada that offers a global education and a home away from home to students from over 55 countries. Founded in 1889, it has a rich history of academic excellence that prepares students for the top universities and colleges worldwide.

Ridley is one of the few boarding schools in North America that offers the International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum programme, a rigorous and internationally recognized curriculum that develops well-rounded learners. The IB programme encourages students to be inquirers, thinkers, communicators, risk-takers, knowledgeable, principled, caring, open-minded, balanced and reflective.

These attributes equip students with the skills and mindset to face the challenges of the 21st century. In 2023, Ridley’s graduation survey showed that 100% of graduates felt academically ready for university, and 93% of students received an offer to at least one of their top three university choices.

Ridley is also a place where students can grow as individuals and as part of a diverse and supportive community. They experience different cultures, perspectives and traditions and develop a global mindset. All Upper School students join one of the ten boarding houses, each with its own personality, traditions and Head of House, who will act as a parental figure, leading with compassion and fostering wellbeing and personal and academic growth.

Students have access to over 75 co-curricular activities, such as sports, arts and clubs, where they can pursue their passions, talents and hobbies and have fun with their friends. Ridley’s Saturday Programming offers Upper School students the opportunity to enrich their learning every Saturday morning as an extension of Ridley’s regular academic programming.

In these sessions, students may hear from motivational speakers, participate in art and vitality workshops and engage in community service, course planning and inter-house competitions, among other activities.

At the heart of the Niagara Region, Ridley’s 90-acre campus is located in a quiet and friendly neighbourhood with a high quality of life and many nearby amenities. The school has a dedicated security team on-site 24/7 and a caring and professional staff who ensure students’ safety and wellness in mind, body and spirit.