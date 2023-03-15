Asad Mehmood, a postgraduate student pursuing MSc Cyber Security at the University of West London RAK Branch campus, has been honored by the Cyber Security Council of the UAE for his academic research on "Offensive Cyber Security Practices at a National Level."
Asad Mehmood's exceptional work in the field of cyber security has earned him the prestigious award. Asad was felicitated by the UAE Cyber Security council president Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti. Mehmood's research on the subject matter, which delves into the challenges and opportunities of implementing offensive cyber security practices at a national level, was highly regarded by the council's panel of judges.
Dr. Asshad, a Senior Lecturer at University of West London RAK Branch Campus, accompanied Mehmood to receive the award. Dr. Asshad expressed his pride and congratulated Mehmood on his exceptional achievement, stating that it is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and passion for the subject.
Asad Mehmood expressed his gratitude to the Cyber Security Council of the UAE, the University of West London, and his mentor, Prof. Syed Abbas, Dean- Computing & Engineering Department, for their support and encouragement. He emphasized the significance of his research and its potential impact in the field of cyber security on a national level.
This recognition is a remarkable achievement for Asad Mehmood and highlights the commitment of the University of West London to excellence in cyber security education and research.