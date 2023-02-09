Al Ain: The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has launched the "Patent Registration Accelerators Platform" in line with its ambitious vision to be an innovation hub.
The initiative forms part of the university's efforts to focus on leadership and innovation in higher education and scientific research during the Innovation Month 2023.
Efficiency
The platform envisages totific research that helps faculty members, researchers and students to provide innovative practical solutions to the labour mar enhance the capabilities and efficiency of scienket and industry.
Professor Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Provost for Research at the UAEU, said that the aim of this platform is to raise the efficiency of patent registration at the university through a digital system that provides distinguished services.
This platform also allows inventors and researchers from inside and outside the university to protect intellectual property rights by registering patents at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) within 70 days.
Pioneering step
He added that accelerating patent registration will be a pioneering step to provide an attractive environment for innovation and creativity, which will reflect positively on increasing patent applications from local entities, individuals and institutions, and from the university as well.
The process in turn enhances the university's pioneering role in serving the community through this qualitative service, which contributes to supporting the country's global position in innovation and achieving the results of strategic innovation key performance indicators (KPIs).
The UAEU adopts an integrated strategy aimed at supporting research and innovative projects and educating the academic and scientific community on the importance of intellectual property rights by devoting its efforts to registering patents for faculty, students and researchers.
The university is establishing appropriate mechanisms for developing and employing patents to contribute to providing solutions to societal challenges and building a competitive knowledge-based economy and sustainable development.