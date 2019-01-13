Ahead of the round-table, Mohammad Nuaimi, Director of the Office of Educational Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, said: “This gathering, the first in a series of events focused on engaging UAE school principals, is part of our ambition to gradually develop a national platform for the strategic collaboration between CPC and school leaders.” Moral education, which was first launched in 2016, aims to nurture young people with core moral values that are rooted in local culture yet acknowledge shared universal human values. Delivered as a holistic curriculum for all ages and nationalities, the programme was fully rolled out in all public and private schools across the UAE, covering Grades 1 to 9 in September 2017 and extended to Grades 10 to 12 in September 2018.