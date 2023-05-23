Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Education (MoE) today announced a partnership agreement with the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee – Abu Dhabi to further enrich educational curricula with cultural and heritage values and topics.

As part of the partnership agreement, both parties will be focusing on five key areas, the first of which is joint work to enrich educational curricula with Nabati poetry.

The second focuses on organising cultural and educational events including trips, festivals and book fairs.

The third area involves initiatives pertaining to publishing and the inclusion of cultural and poetry publications as part of educational resources.

The fourth area pertains to student competitions and initiatives to explore and nurture creative talent in the fields of poetry and folklore.

The last area focuses on supporting local and federal educational institutions to implement the national culture framework in schools from kindergarten to the third cycle.

The announcement was made as part of the Ministry’s wider participation at the ongoing Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

Partners in culture

The agreement was signed by Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, and Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) and Chairman of the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee – Abu Dhabi, in the presence of senior officials from both parties.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Al Falasi highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening students’ sense of belonging, national identity and pride in Emirati heritage. He indicated the Ministry’s aim to cooperate with entities from the public and private sectors to launch programmes and initiatives that promote the values of loyalty to the UAE and its leadership among students, while also encouraging them to celebrate their national culture.

“We are proud to belong to a country with a longstanding legacy and a universal message, and we are keen to enhance our students’ knowledge of these values, so that they can continue to build on the UAE’s progress and preserve its culture and heritage for generations to come. As such, our cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee echoes our commitment to enriching educational curricula, and to launch programmes and events organised and supervised by the Ministry of Education to highlight key elements of our culture,” Dr Al Falasi added.

Maj Gen Al Mazrouei said the signing of the memorandum of understanding with the Ministry is a continuation of the joint efforts made by the two parties to preserve the foundational pillars on which the national identity and its authentic elements are based upon. Building upon the remarkable success of the ‘Emirati Sanaa’ programme implemented in public and private schools, this collaboration reflects continued joint efforts to promote societal values, principles, rules, and the national identity of Emiratis, he added.