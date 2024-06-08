Dubai: Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), has mobilised the wider school community in Dubai in support of “Students for Students”, a community engagement initiative that offers students an opportunity to champion education for peers from low-income backgrounds.
In the first phase of the initiative, students from 14 participating schools organised a diverse array of events — from spring fairs to bake sales and games — to raise funds which were used to procure essential school supplies, including school bags and stationery, for underprivileged children. The participating schools have successfully raised Dh 720,000 in total.
The activities saw the participation of thousands of students, teachers, parents and family members who came together at the different schools to support the initiative and played a role in making a difference in the lives of children who do not have access to even the most basic school supplies.
Volunteer day
In its second phase, the participating schools will organise a “volunteer day” to pack the school kits procured with the funds raised, a total of 9,000 school kits. Packing activities will take place from June 10 until June 25 across the participating schools as students will enthusiastically take on the role of volunteers to assemble the kits. Thereafter, Dubai Cares will distribute the school kits within charity schools and organisations in the UAE, ahead of the new academic year.