The activities saw the participation of thousands of students, teachers, parents and family members who came together at the different schools to support the initiative and played a role in making a difference in the lives of children who do not have access to even the most basic school supplies.

Volunteer day

In its second phase, the participating schools will organise a “volunteer day” to pack the school kits procured with the funds raised, a total of 9,000 school kits. Packing activities will take place from June 10 until June 25 across the participating schools as students will enthusiastically take on the role of volunteers to assemble the kits. Thereafter, Dubai Cares will distribute the school kits within charity schools and organisations in the UAE, ahead of the new academic year.