When it comes to directing a movie, mine would probably be an action thriller. I adore the actor Zac Efron, and it would be amazing to see him on screen playing hero in my movie! That’s something a lot of people might also want. Now for the villain, I have to go with Alden Ehrenreich. Inspired by his recent hit “Solo-A Star Wars Movie”. The hostage, on the other hand, will be played by Noah Jupe, from “A Quiet Place”. The father of the hostage will be played by Keanu Reeves, and Sandra Bullock will star as his mother.