The Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai is a British curriculum school for pupils aged 3 to 18 years old. It is the sister school of one of the finest education institutes in the UK, the Royal Grammar School Guildford (RGS), sharing the same values, academic excellence and innovative approach to teaching.

The Principal, Craig Lamshed, brings more than 25 years of educational experience to the school. Whilst, Clare Turnbull, Head of Prep of RGS Guildford Dubai, has joined the school from RGS Guildford where she was a member of the senior leadership team for 16 years, and is joined by several members of the senior leadership team who also have experience in teaching at RGS in the UK. The Headmaster of RGS Guildford, Dr Jon Cox, will also be the Chair of Governors of RGS Guildford Dubai.

RGS Guildford Dubai benefits from over 500 years of pioneering heritage, knowledge and practice of what makes great education and maximises the learning experience for each pupil through exceptional teaching, a curriculum that maintains a balance between ‘what’ is to be learnt and ‘how’ it is learnt, and a wide range of extra-curricular opportunities.

The school will launch in September 2021 with a specialist leadership programme, Riyada, that focuses on character development, leadership, and teaching the skills young people need to thrive in an ever-changing world. The Riyada programme will teach pupils how to understand, and not be daunted by some of the significant challenges in the world, as well as help them to understand how they can make a positive impact and become global thinkers.

RGS Guildford Dubai is the newest state-of-the-art campus that provides cutting edge labs, light-filled learning spaces, and amazing opportunities for sports, music and the arts in the UAE.

The school is already being recognised for its eco-friendly design and sustainability efforts and has a strong emphasis on sustainability. Located within Majid Al Futtaim’s exciting new Tilal Al Ghaf development between Dubai Motor City and Dubai Sports City, the school is a vibrant hub where diverse opportunity, high achievement and collaborative partnership help pupils fulfil their true potential and prepare for an exciting future.