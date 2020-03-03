The Aquila School Image Credit: Supplied

British School Overseas (BSO) has rated The Aquila School, one of Dubai’s newest international British curriculum schools, owned by International Schools Partnership (ISP) and Dubai-based MBM Group, as Outstanding across all of its eight areas of assessment. The Outstanding grading in the first inspection and this early on in a school’s operation is rare. The Aquila Team and ISP are very proud of this achievement.

With the senior leadership of The Aquila School, Principal Wayne Howsen and Head of Primary, Kylie Cleworth, both also being BSO inspectors themselves, they understood the importance of gaining this external validation of the high quality provision already being offered at the school.

“Our team work tirelessly to ensure that every child makes as much progress as possible and is genuinely empowered to make decisions about their own learning,” said Howsen, “We are delighted that — within our first year of operation — we were given the very highest rating possible from British Schools Overseas.

“Their recognition of the relevance of our engaging curriculum and commitment to progress, while ensuring that children are safe and happy, are a fitting testament to the excellent work of our committed and talented staff. ”

The BSO report stated: “Leadership is outstanding: and always highly effective. There is a real sense of community and an idiosyncratic approach to life: whilst focusing on real learning and what children need ‘right now’, there is frequent laughter that fills the corridors, classrooms and playgrounds. There is high quality of teaching which focuses on supporting ‘amazing learning’ for all pupils. The personal development of the pupils is excellent.”

The Aquila School opened in September 2018 to serve the growing educational needs of the surrounding communities in Dubailand, and across Dubai. The school offers a British education to children from FS1 to Year 8. International Schools Partnership (ISP), a global family of 43 schools, which ensures outstanding international learning connections, quality assurance and excellent governance, operates The Aquila School.

For more information about The Aquila School, or to arrange a tour, please contact +971 (0) 4 586 2700, or visit Theaquilaschool.com.