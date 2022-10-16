What is the Study in Canada event by Futures Abroad all about?

Canada is one of the most popular study destinations today. Being a Canadian in the UAE with extensive senior-level experience, working with the University of Toronto, I decided to host this FREE event to share my knowledge and experience with students. This is not just an education fair, it’s a unique event as there are valuable sessions hosted by relevant authorities in the region to give first-hand information to students to help them make informed decisions.

I have invited leading Canadian universities offering bachelor’s and master’s programmes, so students and parents can come and meet them and clear their queries in person. Choosing the right programme and university is the most important decision in a student’s life. Students will have the opportunity to get first-hand information and I will be offering counselling advice to students and parents at the venue.

What are the expected takeaways for students and parents visiting the event?

I am hosting the two important sessions mentioned below that will hold immense value for students and their parents visiting the event:

Scholarship Opportunities in Canada: Canada is the only country in the world offering scholarships for international students. However, many within the student community are not aware of the scholarship programmes and don’t know how to apply. This session will help them understand the process and the scholarships open for 2023.

How to Build a Strong Canadian Visa Application: The session is anchored by Dusty Amroliwala, COO, Education Services, VFS Global, and a special guest and Futures Abroad Partner for Visas. The session will include tips on creating a strong visa file and the things one should avoid. This is a great session for both students and parents to attend.

Visit the Study in Canada fair at Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel, Dubai on October 19 and take your pick of the best courses on offer at Canada’s premium universities.