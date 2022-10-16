1. Information Technology (IT) & Computer Science

Students can take their pick of courses in AI, Big Data, Machine Learning, Data Science and more in the field of information technology.

Career options: Students completing these courses are qualified to work as software developers, engineers, data scientists and cloud architects.

Best Canadian universities to apply: Western University, University of Toronto, Toronto Metropolitan University, University of Windsor and University of Guelph, University of Winnipeg, University of Waterloo

2. Engineering

A popular and valuable degree with excellent salary packages, engineering also offers international students opportunities to remain in Canada after course completion. Besides, Canada has a severe shortage of skilled workers, and many regions of the country such as Toronto attract jobs in this field due to the city’s large manufacturing sector. Other Canadian cities offering excellent career prospects for engineers include Calgary, Manitoba and Montreal.

Some of the popular engineering courses are Petroleum Engineering, Mining Engineering, Computer Systems Engineering, Green Engineering, and Software Engineering.

Career options: Excellent careers exist for civil, mechanical, electrical-electronics, chemical and engineering management professionals.

Best Canadian universities to apply: University of Toronto, University of Waterloo, Western University, Dalhousie University, Toronto Metropolitan University, University of Windsor, University of Guelph, Queens University

3. Business Management

Canadian Business Education courses are among the top 100 business administration programmes in the world as they have set unwaveringly excellent educational standards.

Career options: Management and administrative-related jobs remain high in Canada’s Skills Shortages category. These are included under the banking, investment finance and management consulting categories.

Best Canadian universities to apply: Western University, University of Toronto, York University, University of Winnipeg, University of Windsor, Toronto Metropolitan University, Queens University

4. Project Management

Project Management as a course offers great scope for professionals in Canada. There are an estimated 15.7 million new jobs expected to be generated in this sector over the next few years. Applicants can follow up on a Master’s degree, Graduate Diploma/ Certificate, or Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification.

Career options: Several industries such as insurance, banking and IT offer excellent career choices.

Best Canadian universities to apply: Royal Roads University, MacEwan University, Georgian College, Sheridan College, UNBC, George Brown College

5. Psychology

The field has emerged as a pivotal profession in Canada and around the world due to the increasing dialogue weaved around the importance of mental health, both at home and at the workplace.

Career options: Explore roles as a clinical counsellor, psychotherapist, mental health technician, sports psychologist, psychiatric nurse, professor, counselling psychologist or clinical psychologist.

Best Canadian universities to apply: University of Toronto, Western University, UBC, McGill University, York University, McMaster University, Queens University, University of Winnipeg

6. Health and Medicine

Canada is always in need of graduates in the medical field. Although it is tough for international students to pursue medicine in Canada, other career avenues remain in the healthcare industry that are in great demand and are high paying. Some of the popular programmes include Biotechnology, Biomedicine, Bioinformatics and Pharmacy.

Career options: Pursue unique career roles such as research scientists, health policy specialists, respiratory therapists and healthcare managers.

Best Canadian universities to apply: McMaster University, Western University, University of Toronto, University of Waterloo, University of Guelph, Toronto Metropolitan University, Queens University, UBC, University of Windsor

7. Economics/ Macroeconomics for Business Management

One of the best courses to study in Canada, economics, besides providing excellent career options is also an asset while applying for Canadian permanent residency.

Career options: An economics degree from a Canadian university will guarantee you a fighting chance in the labour market. Explore roles such as a population studies analyst, tax economist, transportation planner, bank research analyst or financial researcher.

Best Canadian universities to apply: University of Toronto, Western University, Dalhousie University, University of Waterloo, University of Winnipeg

8. Media and Journalism

With the rapid growth of social media and citizen journalism, this field offers tremendous scope to professionals with a Canadian degree.

Career options: Follow up on careers as reporters, associate producers, associate media directors, content developers/ managers and media operations managers. Additionally, candidates may pursue positions in the advertising industry and other branches of marketing.

Best Canadian universities to apply: University of Calgary, University of Montreal, University of Ottawa, Sheridan College, University of Toronto

9. Agriculture and Forestry

The study of flora and fauna and the environments in which they flourish continues to hold interest for modern researchers, and is the main objective of this critical scientific discipline. Highly sought-after programmes in Canada include a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness, Master’s in International Forestry and Master of Sustainable Forest Management.

Agriculture science and forestry guarantees that goods comply with industry requirements and make it to the marketplace, and provides crucial knowledge on large-scale, sustainable food production.

Career options: These include agriculture consultants, farm managers and soil scientists.

Best Canadian universities to apply: University of Guelph, UBC, McGill University

10. Human Resources and Public Relations

Public relations is one of the most in-demand careers right now. Additionally, human resources is at the top of the in-demand list for many provinces in Canada. Organisational development and human resource management are crucial to the success of contemporary businesses because of the growing need for talent among enterprises.

Career options: HR Specialist, Head of Labour Relations, Training & Development Specialist

Best Canadian universities to apply: Trent University, University of Windsor, York University, Sheridan College, George Brown College

Admissions are now open for September 2023 intake, with regular application deadlines on January 15, 2023. Visit the Study in Canada event for more details.