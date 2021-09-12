Image Credit: Supplied

Gulf Medical University (GMU) offers a healthcare management course, a combination of medical science and business orientation, that has a huge potential in current times.

One of the prominent questions that should bounce the mind of a student before enrolling in any course is — will the programme lead to a career or the first job? We often observe that students remain confused about choosing the course to balance between career and job opportunities. Therefore, it is always important to choose a course that offers multi-discipline and cross-discipline opportunities.

Healthcare management education is a combination of medical science with business and management orientation. The recent experience of Covid 19 made us realise that ‘health is wealth’. If you consider this phrase together or as individual words, you will find that to have a balanced approach towards life the basic requirements are ‘good health’ and ‘good wealth’.

The question may arise what exactly healthcare management education is. What skills are needed to have a career in this field? The landscape of healthcare education has progressed significantly especially in the last decade. The scope of healthcare education is not limited to the medical field today. Candidates who are equipped with multiple skills and can work across departments and disciplines are given priority. Hence, the need for multi-skilled workforce and a special focus on business and management skills have brought the collaboration between medical, business management, social science, tourism, and economics on the surface. Therefore, this is denoted as cross and multi-disciplined education. Undoubtedly, this field offers more scope to students on exploring career options across various industries.

Candidates who aspire towards leadership and higher management positions, such as CEOs, COOs, CXOs, and are team players, empathetic, critical and design thinkers are most suitable. However, all these skills can be crafted, developed or improved over a period of time. Hence, don’t get scared or give up if you currently don’t have or have not tried and tested these skills. The world of healthcare management is open for you.

As far as the scope of education is concerned, almost every country has realised the need for healthcare facilities in their nation. Therefore, the courses related to healthcare management are going to be most in demand compared to others. The involvement of regulatory frameworks, accreditations and quality standards in the healthcare industry have raised the needs of professionals in these fields. However, there are many options available in healthcare management education related to short and long-term programmes.

Being an education enthusiast, my advice is to balance the job and career. Therefore, an undergraduate and postgraduate course carries more weight. However, short-term courses can be helpful as cherry on the cake for improving the skills. There’s no doubt that this field offers an accelerating and safe career option with a low cost.

The writer is Assistant Professor, College of Healthcare Management & Economics, Gulf Medical University, Ajman