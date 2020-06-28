Image Credit:

Murdoch University Dubai is a core branch campus of Murdoch University in Perth, Australia - one of the Top 100 Young Universities in the World. All its courses follow the same academic requirements as the ones offered in Australia, taught by highly qualified international lecturers. Being a branch campus of an Australian university, it offers internationally recognised, Australian-accredited degrees to all its graduates. In fact, Murdoch University Dubai’s degrees are flown in from Perth and are the same as the ones conferred to students at the home campus in Australia.

Students also have the option to start their degree with Murdoch University Dubai and transfer to its campuses in Perth or Singapore after a year. This should be a sign of encouragement to any students in the UAE whose higher education plans might have been disrupted – you can start any of itsTEQSA-accredited pathway, undergraduate or postgraduate courses in September 2020 and consider a campus transfer in the future.

Despite the pandemic, Murdoch University Dubai completed the fit-out and move to its brand-new, modern, 27,000-sq-ft campus in Dubai Knowledge Park. The university waits to welcome everyone to this inspiring new space in September and continue to cultivate its community of global freethinkers and world-ready graduates, joining its 70,000 plus alumni all over the world.

Its flexible learning options are tailored to allow students to design their course of study in accordance with their own personal requirements. Why choose between business and criminology when you can do both? Murdoch University Dubai’s double major option allows students to combine two different disciplines into one well-rounded education without extending their time at university.

The university has been rated 5-star for its Employability and Career Support efforts. Murdoch University Dubai also offers a host of academic merit-based scholarships and bursaries to students across all its programmes, enabling them to easily start their educational journey with it.