Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, on Monday met Emirati student Fatima Wafi, who secured fourth place in the World Scholar’s Cup Global Round - Qatar 2023, which took place in Doha last month.
“Proud to meet Emirati student Fatima Wafi, who proudly represented our youth during her participation in the World Scholar’s Cup Global Round - Qatar 2023. Fatima came in fourth place out of 1,800 participants from around the world and won 11 gold medals and two cups for her excellence in writing and debate. We wish Fatima success in her upcoming challenge at Yale University.
Founded by Daniel Berdichevsky, the first World Scholar’s Cup took place in Korea in 2007, with the idea behind it was to create something different than traditional academic competitions and conferences to celebrate the joy of learning.
The World Scholar’s Cup has grown to reach tens of thousands of students in dozens of countries.