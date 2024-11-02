Credence High School won the top prize with their gorilla sculpture titled ‘G1’, symbolising sustainability, creativity, and the urgent need to protect wildlife. The winning sculpture will be on display at the Park for visitors.

Ahmad Al Zarouni, director of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality, said: “The sculptures created by students from 26 participating schools reflect a profound understanding of sustainability and its vital role in protecting our planet and its wildlife.”

From landfill to sanctuary

The competition is among many eco-initiatives led by the park, which transformed from a former landfill into an eco-friendly sanctuary known for its green innovations. It now operates as a green sanctuary using solar power, electric vehicles, water recycling, and organic composting to lead in sustainability. With more than 3,000 animals across six themed zones, the park’s new ‘Learn in the Wild’ programme offers school groups hands-on learning in conservation and environmental protection.