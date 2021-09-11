Timings on admit cards are according to IST and need to be converted into UAE time

This year, Dubai has been approved as one of the centres outside India for conducting NEET for the convenience of those students who could not travel to India to take the entrance test in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: All students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the common admission test conducted by India for entry into India’s medical colleges, on September 12 in Dubai have been advised to consider the timings mentioned on their admit cards as Indian Standard Time (IST) and as such these timings need to be recalibrated and adhered to in accordance with UAE local time. This was announced in a statement issued by The Indian High Group of Schools — Oud Metha campus, which is the test venue for students appearing in NEET from UAE tomorrow.

This year, Dubai has been approved as one of the centres outside India to conduct NEET.

The statement said: “We would like to notify all students writing the NEET exam on 12th September at The Indian High Group of Schools — Oud Metha campus to ensure that you recalculate timings mentioned on your admit card as per Gulf Standard Time. If your admit card says entry to exam halls begins at 11am, you will actually be required to arrive at the exam centre by 9:30am [UAE time]. The admit cards issued reflect time as per IST [Indian Standard Time] zone and needs to be carefully recalculated so [that] no student ends up reaching late or going through last-minute stress.”

The statement also added that registration at the centre will begin at 9:30am and students are requested to come in well before time to complete the process without any rush. For convenience, a facility for early entry and waiting — if one wishes to arrive before the allotted time — is available within the campus.

Students need to affix their photos on their admit card as specified and bring additional passport size photos to the exam hall. Studio facility will also be available at the campus.

Exam Start Time: 12.30pm

Exam End Time: 3.30pm

Students must also carry their original admit cards and valid ID proofs.