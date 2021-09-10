Khalifa University's programme for Sustainable Development Goals aims to raise the role of youth in tackling global environmental challenges Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Khalifa University of Science and Technology (KU) in Abu Dhabi has launched a co-curricular programme to teach students about innovation, entrepreneurship and leadership, with a focus on sustainability.

The programme will be offered through a series of workshops, and will introduce the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SDGs) to participants. It will also aim to equip them with the knowledge about giving back to the community, and ways to develop practical innovative solutions.

The workshop series, running from the current Fall semester to the following Spring semester, will be divided into six units – an introductory session, four themed units based on the 17 UN-SDGs, and a closing session.

Introductory sessions will be open to all undergraduate students. Applicants must be sophomores at KU, and should possess a genuine interest for sustainability, environment, technology, entrepreneurship and innovation. They also need to dedicate adequate time to complete the year-long programme.

Ambassadors of sustainability

The UN-SDGs, also known as the Global Goals, were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity. In the UAE, several initiatives have been taken up by the government and private stakeholders and KU is an active member of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.