Abu Dhabi: Khalifa University of Science and Technology (KU) in Abu Dhabi has launched a co-curricular programme to teach students about innovation, entrepreneurship and leadership, with a focus on sustainability.
The programme will be offered through a series of workshops, and will introduce the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SDGs) to participants. It will also aim to equip them with the knowledge about giving back to the community, and ways to develop practical innovative solutions.
The workshop series, running from the current Fall semester to the following Spring semester, will be divided into six units – an introductory session, four themed units based on the 17 UN-SDGs, and a closing session.
Introductory sessions will be open to all undergraduate students. Applicants must be sophomores at KU, and should possess a genuine interest for sustainability, environment, technology, entrepreneurship and innovation. They also need to dedicate adequate time to complete the year-long programme.
Ambassadors of sustainability
The UN-SDGs, also known as the Global Goals, were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity. In the UAE, several initiatives have been taken up by the government and private stakeholders and KU is an active member of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.
Dr Arif Al Hammadi, executive vice-president at KU, said: “The KU-SDG Ambassador Programme reiterates our commitment to sustainability, renewable energy and green policies, especially though Masdar Institute’s various research centers and facilities such as the Sustainable Bioenergy Research Consortium, Masdar Institute Solar Platform, and the Masdar Institute Environmental Monitoring Platform at Abu Dhabi Mangroves. The programme also compliments our various initiatives that support UAE’s sustainability measures and will help further raise students’ awareness about global challenges that require an increased role for youth in multilateral organisations such as the United Nations.”