Raffles International School, part of the Innoventures Education Group – a leading operator of world-class schools and nurseries in the UAE, caters to families from over 100 nationalities from nursery to Year 13. The school follows the National Curriculum for England and Wales right through to IGCSE, A Level and BTEC options for the pre-university 6th Form.
The youngest pre-school learners follow individualized learning pathways based on the early stages of EYFS depending on their language background and personal development in the nursery section of the school and accept children from as young as 45 days old to 4 years.
With a fee structure starting at Dh31,500, the premium school located in the heart of Umm Suqeim, the premises includes fantastic facilities including swimming pools, football ground, basketball court, science laboratories, music rooms, libraries, ICT and much more.
Physical Education and sport is an integral part of Raffles International School and it offers a high-quality sports programme as well as a highly popular extra-curricular programme with over 100 clubs for the children to choose from!
While English is the primary medium of teaching communication, additional support is provided to children whose first language is not English. From Year 3, students get to choose between French or Mandarin as an additional language until Year 9.
Raffles International also offers a unique ‘mother tongue’ programme where students are provided with the opportunity to maintain a linguistic connection with their home country.