Abu Dhabi: Qasr Al Watan Library, part of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), has made its membership free for all citizens and residents of the UAE.

The move is part of its efforts to enhance access to knowledge, remove barriers for reading enthusiasts and lifelong learners, and attract more visitors to benefit from its wealth of knowledge.

Library membership can be availed for free by registering on the official website of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), allowing members to gain access to expert knowledge sources across various fields, as well as a carefully curated collection of valuable and diverse titles and publications.

Lifelong learning

“Offering free membership to visitors of Qasr Al Watan Library forms part of our commitment at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to promoting lifelong learning and fostering a culture of reading among all members of the community,” said Juma Al Dhaheri, Director of Specialised Libraries at the ALC.

“This initiative supports our efforts to encourage the use of the Arabic language, while also raising cultural awareness, encouraging individuals to benefit from the library’s rich and specialised resources — which include print books, e-books, and educational programmes — and ensuring that reading enthusiasts can easily access the materials they seek,” he added.

Unique experience

A visit to the Qasr Al Watan Library is a unique experience, given its location in one of the few presidential palaces in the world that are open to public visits.

The library houses a vast collection of books and educational resources; it serves as a notable historical reference, reflecting critical stages of Abu Dhabi’s cultural journey with the official and historical documents it houses. It also contains rare books and manuscripts, such as the French-Arabic dictionary from Napoleon’s campaign, a copy of The Life of Hayy Ibn Yaqzan by Edward Pococke, and a 17th-century Latin edition of Al-Ajurrumiyya. These titles, along with others, span centuries of discoveries and stories, capturing invaluable history and recording the teachings of prominent thinkers and explorers who made significant contributions throughout history.

Publications

Furthermore, the library features publications from prominent cultural institutions, research centres, official bodies, and local publishers, in addition to literary works and research studies on the Arabic language. It is also home to a comprehensive collection of specialised books in fields from archaeology and heritage to memoirs, biographies, culture, literature, and the arts, available in both digital and print formats, and distributed across the library’s comfortable reading areas, which are furnished with computers and electronic equipment. The library also regularly hosts cultural and educational events that promote reading and Arabic content.