In an awareness drive shared on its social media pages, the ministry stated: “Out of our commitment to enabling community members to help address any improper practice in the labour market, we provide various channels to report these practices, thereby enhancing oversight and raising the level of compliance with regulations. You can reach us via the ministry’s [MoHRE] smart application, the website [mohre.gov.ae], or by contacting the call centre [600-590-000].”

Types of reports

The Ministry said community members can report:

1. Cases of false Emiratisation

2. Failure to meet Emiratisation requirements

3. Harassment complaints

4. Non-payment of end-of-service benefits

5. Working more than two hours of overtime

6. Failure to grant annual leave or monetary compensation or postponing it

7. Reporting a violating worker

8. Worker accommodation violations

9. Health and occupational safety breaches

10. Violations of the midday break (when in effect)

11. Forced labour

12. Human trafficking

Oversight mechanisms

The ministry’s acceptance of community reports regarding negative practices is part of its efforts to strengthen oversight mechanisms and inspection operations on private sector establishments. This aims to educate them about the implementation of the Labour Relations Law and its executive decisions, in line with relevant international agreements, to ensure balanced rights between both parties in labour relations and the stability and prosperity of the labour market.

MoHRE monitors the labour market through all available approved mechanisms, in addition to reports from the public, and takes action against violating establishments based on the data and information confirmed through field visits or electronic systems.

‘Transparency and impartiality’

The Ministry added that it is committed to ensuring transparency and the “highest levels of impartiality” from its inspectors, who have a “deep understanding” of the Labour Relations Law and its executive decisions. They are capable of raising awareness about the importance of compliance with legislation from both parties in labour relations, linking the impact of labour inspections to the achievement of sustainable development goals.

Ministry inspectors issue reports and prepare documentation outlining the legal violations if proven.

Actions taken

Since mid 2022 till now, 1,818 private companies have been caught faking Emiratisation, the Ministry revealed recently.

MoHRE stated that it has taken the legal measures prescribed against individuals involved in these false Emiratisation violations. These measures included depriving or suspending their eligibility for benefits under the Nafis programme, as well as reclaiming any financial benefits they had previously received. The work permits of Emiratis found to have been employed falsely were also cancelled.

Fines

MOHRE has pledged to continue addressing negative practices aimed at evading Emiratisation obligations under the law with firm action. It was noted that an immediate administrative fine ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh100,000 is imposed on establishments found to have engaged in false Emiratisation.

The Ministry further announced that if an establishment is found guilty of committing a false Emiratisation violation, the number of citizens involved in the violation will not be counted towards the establishment’s required Emiratisation quota, which must be achieved every six months. Additionally, violating establishments are required to pay any contributions due for the Emiratisation targets they claimed to have met, along with achieving the Emiratisation goals they bypassed through false practices.