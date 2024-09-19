Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, attended the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of the ‘Master of Science in Big Data and Business Analytics’ offered by the ESCP Business School at its Dubai campus in the DIFC Academy.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed congratulated the graduates on their hard work and determination in achieving academic success at this prestigious institution. He encouraged them to use the skills and knowledge they acquired to serve their country and community.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the UAE’s commitment to nurturing and advancing the skills of its national talent and equipping them with cutting-edge knowledge and expertise.

He noted that this strategic focus is essential to driving comprehensive development, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum standing for a photograph with graduates in Dubai on Thursday Image Credit: WAM

He also praised the role of international academic institutions in Dubai in enhancing the education sector and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading global hub for higher education. These efforts align with the goals of the ‘Dubai Social Agenda 33,’ aimed at fostering an education system capable of fulfilling Dubai’s future ambitions and enhancing its human capital, he said.

Additionally, the Crown Prince of Dubai expressed gratitude to Al Rostamani Group for awarding scholarships to the first cohort of students, and highlighted the commitment of private entities in supporting Dubai’s strategic plans.

220 graduates

Comprising of 220 Emirati students, the inaugural cohort was nominated by various government and private entities across the UAE. In 2022, ESCP Business School, the world’s oldest business school, founded in 1819, launched its seventh global campus—and its first in the region—at the Dubai International Financial Centre Academy.

The campus, founded with the support of Al Rostamani Group, offers a variety of educational programmes and certificates, including several introduced for the first time both regionally and globally.