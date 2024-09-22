Major Abdullah Al Shamsi, Chairman of the People of Determination Empowerment Council, emphasised the council’s commitment to raising awareness about sign language and promoting its use. “This initiative aims to integrate the deaf community into society, aligning with Dubai Police’s strategic goals of fostering a happy community and a safe city. It also supports the national policy for empowering people of determination and contributes to Dubai’s initiative, ‘My Community…A Place for Everyone’, making the emirate fully inclusive for people of determination,” he added.

Fatima Bouhajeer, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council and Member of the People of Determination Empowerment Council, noted that the council’s participation aims to enhance efforts in educating young people about essential community values such as coexistence, tolerance, dialogue, development, and respect for others.

“The council offers workshops and lectures to enrich students’ knowledge in various areas, including communication with people of determination (deaf category) using sign language. Additionally, it organizes activities and events that foster student integration and coexistence,” she said.

Mohammad Mussad Al Hajajji, a certified sign language trainer, delivered the sign language workshop to 105 students. He noted the importance of promoting sign language education to break down communication barriers with the deaf community.