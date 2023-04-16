Dubai: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance has announced the opening of nominations for its 26th annual awards, which includes six categories. The foundation is now accepting submissions from the UAE through its website until September 8, 2023.

Commenting on the launch of the 26th cycle of the foundation’s awards, Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, said, “We are pleased to announce the opening of nominations for Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance’s local awards in its 26th cycle, which over the years has reflected the vision and goals of the foundation and its pioneering journey, and has made significant contributions to supporting and promoting education through quality programs, highlighting talented individuals, encouraging excellence, fostering a competitive spirit, honoring and sponsoring outstanding initiatives, contributing to the development of the educational quality system, and spreading awareness in the field of excellence in the UAE, in line with the comprehensive development in the country and the rapid digital transformation and the visionary efforts of our leadership to establish and encourage concepts of innovation and excellence.”

He encouraged all eligible students, academics and educational institutions to apply for the awards and share their innovative ideas and projects to be considered for the award categories. He emphasized the importance of transforming these ideas into tangible realities and harnessing them for the benefit of the wider educational community.

Over the course of its history, the awards have undergone significant development. The foundation has launched a set of new standards and refined the evaluation process for all categories. Training programmes for participants, judges and other stakeholders have been carefully designed and implemented to enhance awareness and development, stay in line with global standards, and promote transparency in the selection of winners.

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance’s Awards launched by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aim to support quality pathways in the education sector and encourage excellence and talent. The awards reflect the founder’s vision on the importance of educational quality in the development of nations and achieving sustainable growth. The awards have expanded and established partnerships regionally and globally, including cooperation with UN organizations such as UNESCO, ICESCO, ALECSO, Fab Lab, World Council for Gifted and Talented Children, and International Research Association for Talent Development and Excellence. The awards have gained worldwide recognition and have cemented their position as a prominent accolade in the global education sector.