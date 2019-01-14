Dubai: Indian High School (IHS) Dubai inaugurated a new child-friendly building on Sunday which boasts ergonomic design to to increase students’ efficiency and wellbeing.
The three-storey building in the main campus on Oud Metha Road has 43 rooms, including 28 classrooms for students from years seven to nine.
Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Group, inaugurated the building and the new basketball court along with Dr Abdullah Al Karam, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).
Indian Consul General Vipul was also present along with other dignitaries.
Sunil Umrao Singh, IHS chairman, said the opening of the new block is reflective of the growth of the school just as it has grown and prospered with Dubai for the last half century.
“For the last 50 years, Indian High School has continuously marched forward and prospered in Dubai. IHS plans to grow further with Dubai,” said Singh.
As the new block just replaces a demolished building, the number of students at IHS won’t change however.
“I’m very happy that the new block has come about,” said Consul General Vipul. “I’m sure this will enhance the learning for all students.
“The facilities are very good. And obviously we are very proud that IHS has always excelled in academics as well as co-curricular. With this new building block, I’m sure it will help all the students, teachers and parents and everyone will be happy about it,” he added.
Ashok Kumar, IHS principal, said the building was designed and built with students in mind.
The new block has a Happiness Hallway, ‘open offices’ for teachers, an exercise bike, training rooms, two parent/counsellor meeting rooms, a career guidance centre, a radio studio and a media department, among other facilities.
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the new block will also have a ‘Design Centre’ to inspire a new generation of aspiring coders.
“We are moving towards making it a green building. This new block has a design centre. It is state of the art, child-friendly, and ergonomic in such a way that light, sound and all nature of elements are mixed into it so that the well-being and efficiency of the child is increased,” Kumar told Gulf News.
At the end of the event, the star badminton player of the Indian High School, Tanisha Crasto, was awarded a cheque of Dh25,000 by Shaikh Ahmad for her outstanding achievements.