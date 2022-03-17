The ceremony was held under the patronage and in the presence of Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The event also took place in the presence of Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Noura bint Mohamed AlKaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, President of Zayed University; and other VIP guests at Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo.

Sheikh Shakhboot said during the ceremony: “Bear in mind that the world today is changing at a fast pace, that the future is full of unprecedented challenges, and that achieving success is not easy... but the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”

He added: “Today, you take the first step with success and confidence, despite the circumstances and challenges. But with faith, will and ambition, you will overcome difficulties, achieve the best, and make the most for our beloved country. As the graduates of Zayed University, you will begin the journey towards the UAE’s Next 50 leading to the UAE Centennial 2071. You are the pioneers of tomorrow and the nation’s ‘Future Makers’.”

The university celebrated the graduation of seven colleges this week in a series of five ceremonies held on Monday and Tuesday. A total of 3,932 students, of which 95.5 per cent are UAE nationals, were celebrated under the theme ‘Future Makers’, including the 19th and 20th cohort of female undergraduates, ninth and 10th cohorts of male undergraduates and selected cohorts of Master graduates.

Noura bint Mohamed Al Kaabi, began her speech by thanking Sheikh Hamed for attending the ceremony and expressed gratitude for his support. She also extended her “heartfelt thanks to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for her boundless support to the path of Zayed University since its inception… Our warmest thanks to the Mother of the Nation for her empowerment of Emirati women as Partners of national growth, as Educators of generations and as Makers of transformation in our society”.

She added: “On this occasion, we recall the unlimited care that the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan had bestowed upon his people, granting them the best education and investing in building the national human capital, to significantly contribute to their country’s growth and prosperity. Year after year, the Nation has penned its rocking milestones, and branded itself as a competitive stellar nation worldwide.

“Adorned with the name of Zayed, our flagship University is the epitome of Sheikh Zayed’s impact and enduring legacy in education. Since its start, the University has dedicated itself to building minds, molding next generations who are capable to shape the future face of their nation, eagerly contributing to the growth and prosperity of the UAE, as it ushers in the ‘Next 50’.”