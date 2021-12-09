Image Credit: Supplied

Lincoln University of Business and Management (LUBM) was established in 2014 with the sole vision of bringing change and enriching human potential to help create a better society. Our Founders, Meghavi Banerjee, Bibin Thomas, and Krunal Trivedi have one goal in mind — this is to provide high quality and affordable education that can be applied at the workplace by all professionals aspiring to change their lives and do better in their careers.

The sole idea was to assist the working professionals to achieve their dreams of furthering education from accredited UK universities from around the world along with striking a balance in their personal and professional pursuits. With this clear goal and ambition, team LUBM grew.

From BA Hons to diploma and MBA programmes, we offer over 40 programmes and have over 4,600 happy students from over 85 nationalities and this is just the beginning. We endeavor to be the preferred higher education provider for working professionals in the Middle East and Africa. Associations with top universities like York St. John, the University of the West of Scotland, Geneva Business School have helped us make our student’s dreams come true by enhancing their professional life and giving their careers a much-needed push. We have offices in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Fujairah.

We’ve got an ambitious team who shares the same passion for learning, growth and experience, and is willing to go the extra mile for students. Our student testimonials speak for us as we provide one of the best student experiences and support.

All the programmes offered at LUBM are customised to suit working professionals’ need for knowledge and are industry-oriented, giving students all the practical understanding they need to progress in their careers. Sessions are conducted only over the weekends.