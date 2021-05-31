"Our students, their success, and how they feel about the university lies at the heart of what we do,” says Prof. Ayesha Salem Al Dhaheri, Associate Provost for Student Affairs, United Arab Emirates University (UAEU). “We welcome talented students from within the UAE and around the world to join our academic community and become future-ready, and lifelong learners. We ensure that each graduate has the skills, attitudes, knowledge, and spirit of entrepreneurship needed to assume leadership roles in the context of social, economic, and cultural changes, both nationally and globally.”
UAEU offers programmes in the most comprehensive range of disciplines in the UAE — from artificial intelligence to veterinary medicine, from general and special fields of engineering to education, law, the sciences, the humanities and social studies. The active research programmes of its distinguished scholars ensure undergraduate and postgraduate curricula address the latest developments in their fields.
All students enjoy UAEU’s rich campus experience, a safe living-learning residential environment, and continuously updated educational resources and technologies.
Empowering successful future-ready learners requires a rich, supportive, and stimulating student journey. UAEU invests significant resources in the extracurricular activities that are fundamental to students’ 360 degree personal growth.
“We connect students with industries, volunteer organisations, arts, and cultural communities, and enable them to engage with civic and charity organisations, access global communities, and examine local culture and heritage,” says Prof. Al Dhaheri. All students are required to undertake an internship as part of their studies. The Employability and Career Education service works with Colleges to build into the student experience preparation for professional work and job seeking.
UAEU admits undergraduate and postgraduate students from the UAE and internationally twice a year — in August and in January. The university also offers varied financial support and scholarship packages to talented UAE and international undergraduate and graduate students. Detail of admission criteria, the application process, and financial support are available at its website: Uaeu.ac.ae/en/admission/